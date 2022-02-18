Sylvan Lake Lions Club activities in review

The Sylvan Lake Lions Club has had an eventful and challenging yet satisfying year in 2021. The club continued to offer community support and resources through trying times.

“2021 presented its own challenges for all service clubs and we were no exception. We started the year organizing and planning just how to move forward in a restricted environment,” said club president Terry Juuti.

The club took part in Lap The Lake, a virtual walk around Sylvan Lake conducted in February 2021. Donations from the event allowed support for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.

“In March we were able to provide a monetary donation to Camp He Ho Ha (a camp dedicated to providing a fun place for children, youth, adults, and seniors with physical and mental disabilities) as well as a monetary donation to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. Through the Lions Legacy Scholarship program we offered Scholarships to two students from H. J. Cody High School to advance their further education ( for the 2020 School Year),” said Juuti.

During the month of April, the Legion members in coordination with The Aspire Group were engrossed in planning for a Family Picnic and Fall Fest to be held on the Labour Day weekend in September. Aspire is a charitable organization run by a team of professionals who believe in working with families in the local community in order that children with special needs can reach their full potential, explained Juuti.

The month of May came along with warmer weather and allowed the club to fundraise for a community member in need of a service dog. Legion members sold raffle tickets for The Aspire Group and conducted a virtual dog walk to raise funds for the cause.

“June is our Lions year-end so we started the month by holding both a bike sale and auction through the month. We ended the month with Project Pride which gave us the opportunity to provide the elementary school children with Canadian flags and certificates before the end of the school year. Even though our Lion year ends in June we are still active all year in different activities like the maintenance of Petro Beach Park, Hall Rentals and the collection of used eyeglasses and hearing aids for distribution to people in counties that are in need of these items,” said Juuti.

September’s long-awaited and planned for Family Picnic and Fall Fest, organized in cooperation with The Aspire Group brought Lakers together on the Labour Day weekend. “This picnic turned out to be very successful for all ages with many activities for children, and bed races which provided an enjoyable time for all ages. With the funds raised for The Aspire Group and the success of this event, we are already planning to do it again in 2022. Mark your calendar for Saturday Aug. 13 to come to the east end of Centennial Park on Lakeshore Dr. for a day of family fun,” said Juuti.

September also offered the club an opportunity to participate in the Tim Hortons cookie drive for Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care (Urgent Care) and provide a formal letter of support for Jazz at the Lake in their application for a provincial grant.

October brought the club to a can tabs collection event that Lions Clubs throughout Alberta compete in. “The can tabs are weighed and recycled. The refunded money is donated to the Ronald McDonald house. We also started our sale of Grey Cup Pool raffle tickets through October to December,” said Juuti.

The year ended in December with the Legion Legacy Scholarship Program offered to two local students.

“Donations were also made to the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau, Food Bank, the Red Deer Women’s Shelter, and the Salvation Army. We as a club are always looking for more ways to serve the community and for new members to share in what we do. We look forward to 2022 and the opportunities it can provide. Thank you for the support that you as a community have given to your Sylvan Lake Lions Club in helping us to better be of service to you,” said Juuti.