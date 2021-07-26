Sylvan Lake local Steven Bedford is raising money for children with cancer

Steven Bedford is taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge

Steven Bedford from Sylvan Lake is doing the Great Cycle Challenge in order to raise money for children with cancer.

His initial goal for his challenge was to ride 200 km on his BMX and raise $550.

“I went into this challenge with a mindset that if I met the $550, I would keep increasing my goal to raise more money and support these kids.”

Currently his page is at 245 km and he has raised $750.

“I have set my new goal at $1,000 and will only keep going as the incredible support for this amazing cause grows.”

Bedford is doing this challenge to help out.

“I know many people and families, including my own, that have been affected by this horrible disease.”

Bedford found out about the challenge after seeing a pop-up on social media.

“When I started taking a serious interest in doing this challenge, I researched the SickKids Foundation, who are the hosts.”

Many people have also sponsored the ride, said Bedford.

“So far I have received the generous support from personal donations of my family and friends, as well as some awesome local businesses both in Sylvan Lake and Red Deer. Mud, Sweat & Gears in Red Deer has also donated their time and bike mechanic expertise.”

This is the first time Bedford has done this challenge but it will not be his last.

People can make donations through Bedfords Great Cycle Challenge page https://greatcyclechallenge.ca/Riders/StevenBedford.

“I also ask everyone to please hoot, holler, honk and wave in support when they see me out riding my BMX throughout our amazing town and surrounding areas.”

To find out more about the Great Cycle Challenge and SickKids Foundation. check out the website at www.sickkidsfoundation.com.

Bedford officially starts his ride for this challenge on Aug. 2.

“Kids should be living life, not fighting for it.”