Sylvan Lake man wins STARS Lottery grand prize

The grand prize winners were all from Central Alberta, including Sheldon Mudry from Sylvan Lake

Four Central Albertans are the lucky winners of the 2020 STARS Lottery.

Sylvan Lake resident Sheldon Mudry was one of the top prize winners from this year’s lottery. Mudry won the Edmonton show home which is worth $927,780, according to a STARS press release.

Mudry says he buys a ticket for the STARS lottery every year.

“When STARS flies, you know it’s for the worst of the worst. The level of care this team provides is just phenomenal. I work in construction, and whether I’m on the highway or on a site, it’s good to know they are there if I ever need them,” Mudry said.

Along with Mudry, Jeff Collins of Rimbey was another grand prize winner. Collins won the Calgary show home worth more than $1 million.

Jeannette Johnson of Millet won the third grand prize, the Lethbridge show home worth $922,100.

Stettler resident Lillian Kirtley won the Lucky STARS 50/50 prize, which came away at $2.8 million. This year’s 50/50 prize was the largest prize the organization has given away to date.

The STARS lottery in the largest fundraiser for the, helps to provide operational support for the three Alberta bases.

“STARS is an integral part of the emergency response system in Alberta and continues to fly during crises such as the pandemic we are currently facing,” said Andrea Robertson, STARS president and CEO.

This was the 27th anniversary of the lottery, and 2,575 prizes were offered. The accumulative retail price for those prizes was more than $4.9 million.

“Please know that our crews remain mission ready and that your support of our lottery directly helps patients in a time of great need. Thank you to everyone who has supported our lottery for the past 27 years, and congratulations to all the winners,” Robertson said.

