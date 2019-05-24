Sylvan Lake McDonald’s raises more than $5,000 during McHappy Day

Year to date, the Sylvan Lake location has raised over $13,000 through fundraising efforts

The Sylvan Lake McDonald’s has raised more through this year’s McHappy Day than in years past.

This year McHappy Day raised a total of $5,100 and is being divided between the Ronald McDonald House, Flipside Youth Centre and the 198 Yukon Sea Cadets.

However, the Sylvan Lake location raises money through out the year through coin boxes, sponsorships, cookie sales and Happy Meal proceeds. This total comes to a staggering $13,581.

“This is quite a bit above what we expected,” said Rick Sand, owner of Sylvan Lake McDonald’s.

“I always add everything up from the year to see what it looks like,” Sand said, adding McHappy Day only occurs every 18 months.

From the McHappy Day fundraising efforts, $2,600 is donated to the Ronald McDonald House in Red Deer and $1,290 is donated to both the sea cadets and Flipside Youth Centre.

Sand said he feels it is important to give back to the community, which is why the Sylvan Lake location chooses to give to local charities and groups.

“I’ve always sponsored the cadets, I’ve always been a part of that, I was a cadet back in the day. It’s the best money spent,” Sand said.

“Giving money back directly is my favourite thing,” he said, adding he feels both organizations are very well run and do a lot for those involved.

Sand said this year was so successful because of the efforts of Cinzia Cappella, who organized the Sylvan Lake McHappy Day on May 5.

Cappella organized to have RCMP and bylaw officers, firefighters and Town councillors working the drive through. She also had Ar-tis-tik Salon and Spa come to the event and give $10 hair cuts in the parking lot.

“We raised $5,100… because of [Cappella] and her work to raise money for those organizations,” said Sand.

Cappella, who also volunteers her time with the 198 Yukon Sea Cadets, said the money will be put towards a good cause.

For the cadets, they will be able to attend an event in Calgary which honours the lives a Navy officers lost.

She says the cadets have never been able to afford the cost, but the McHappy Day donation will allow them to go.