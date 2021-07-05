Sylvan Lake Mother and son duo sell masks to raise money for the Canadian Mental Heath Association

Jodee Prouse and her son chose to support mental health in honour of her brother

Jodee Prouse wanted to do something big through the sales of her masks. Already money was going to the Canadian Mental Health Association through the sales but Prouse wanted to do something bigger Canada wide.

Depending on where the person buying the mask lived the money would be sent to the Canadian Mental Health Association of that province.

“If the person lives in Alberta the money would go back to Canadian Mental Health in Alberta. It was really just a way to get the whole country working together.”

Mental health is very important to Prouse because of her brother.

A few years ago, Prouse wrote a book about her journey with her brother and when she first started writing it, she thought about how he struggled with addiction, and was an alcoholic.

“I never realized how much mental health anxiety and depression also played into it, our family didn’t talk about it and we didn’t know that mental health issues run in our family.”

To remove the shame and stigma around mental health is very important, said Prouse.

“Talking I think is the most important thing and knowing there is nothing to be ashamed of. Only when we talk about it do I think we will see real change continuing generation after generation.”

While she loves the products, they sell that’s not the most enjoyable part for Prouse.

“People have absolutely warmed my heart over these past 15-16 months it’s how many private messages I get with people emailing me to tell me about and thank me for talking about mental health.”

Prouse’s face masks come in a variety of patterns and the prices are affordable.

“If you can get them at a good value, if you can help raise awareness for mental health and if the patterns can make you smile that’s all anyone can ask for.”

Prouse and her son run a business where they sell home and wellness products and the total amount raised for the Canadian Mental Health Association is unknown.