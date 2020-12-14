Sylvan Lake Municipal Library closed, but services continue

The library will be closed for the next four weeks, but programs and services are still available

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is currently closed to the public, as a result of the current public health mandates set by the Province.

However, the closure does not an end to services and programs at the local library.

Just like the closure in the spring, the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library will be working over the next four weeks to safely provide cardholders and the community service.

One such service that will continue during the library’s closure is the mail out of materials. According to Andrea Newland, library director, books can be placed on hold and will be mailed out during this time.

“This is just the kind of service our community needs while people are spending more time at home and perhaps in need of books or movies to help brighten their day,” Newland said.

In addition to mail-out services, the library also offers e-books and audio books, which are available at any time.

Those who do not have a library card can register over the phone to take advantage of these services.

Virtual programming will continue moving forward.

Currently, many programs are wrapping up before the holiday season though there are many slated to begin in the new year.

Information about future programs can be found on the library’s website.

Programming at the library is open to the community and is not strictly for cardholders at the library.

Staff at the library are available to answer any question by either phone or email, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 403-887-2130 and sylvan.library@prl.ab.ca.