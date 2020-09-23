Sylvan Lake Municipal Library going waste free with new program

The Zero Waste DIY program begins on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. on Zoom

Many people are looking for ways to reduce their waste, go plastic free or find new ways to help the environment.

The current zero waste trend, favoured by environmentalists and working Joes alike, is a way to live ones life without increasing the garbage collecting in landfills across the world.

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library has started the Zero Waste DIY program, to help locals live a greener life and to start a conversation about what that means.

Maddie Anderson, a programmer at the library, says the program was created to fill a need she saw in the community.

“I’ve heard a few people talk about it, but there is nothing here really to facilitate it, so we are bringing it to the library,” Anderson said.

“The library is more than just books and quiet. It is a place where ideas are exchanged and where we help our community.”

Anderson says she has been trying to live life by using as little plastic as possible, and reusing everything as much as she can.

She says living a zero waste life may not be possible for everyone, but the program will also show ways to reuse items to keep them out of landfills, and also include a craft.

The zero waste program will run twice a month in the “first session,” according to Anderson. The program will be run over Zoom, and the items for the craft will be available for pick up the Monday before each session.

“I really want to create a conversation in our community about what it means to be environmentally friendly, and what zero waste actually means,” said Anderson.

Anderson says she hasn’t seen another program like this available in Alberta’s library, and the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library would be one of, if not the first of its kind in Alberta.

The new and evolving programs at the library are thanks to the work of two full-time programmers, Anderson and Corrie Brown.

With two programmers working full-time at the library new programs and events are in the works all the time.

“With two of us working full-time that means there will be a programmer available at the library every hour we are open,” Anderson said.

The Zero Waste DIY program is free begins this Saturday at 2 p.m., and registration is required as space and supplied. Call the library at 403-887-2130 to register for the program.