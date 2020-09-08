Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosts photography exhibit

The Photo Walk exhibit showcases photos from locals taken between April and June

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is hosting an exhibit and silent auction throughout the month of September.

The exhibit is made up of photos submitted as part of the library’s social media campaign, Sylvan Lake Photo Walk. The campaign was a way to encourage locals to stay active during a time of social distancing and self isolation.

The photos submitted between and April and June on social media, using the hashtag SylvanLakePhotoWalk.

Over 80 photos were submitted, and 20 of those have been chosen for the exhibit. Visitors to the library will be able to view the photos beginning Sept. 1. The last two weeks on the month visitors may bid on their favourite photos in the silent auction.

The photo walk exhibit is part of Alberta Culture Days and the money raised in the silent auction will be used to support programming at the library.

“We have 18 free programs in our September lineup, and half a dozen of them are brand new to our community,” says Andrea Newland, Library Director at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. “With two full-time creative and innovative programmers on our team, we are now able to do an even better job serving people of all ages with a variety of interests, including regular weekend programs.”

The library is hosting events and program online and outdoors at this time, while there are still restrictions to gathering sizes due to COVID-19.