Sylvan Lake Municipal Library launches Photo Walk contest

The new contest allows residents to stretch both their legs and creativity while social distancing

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library has launched the Sylvan Lake Photo Walk, an online photography challenge that will conclude with a physical photography exhibit when the library re-opens.

Participants are encouraged to photograph the world around them, while practicing physical distancing, and upload the photos to social media platforms with the tag #SylvanLakePhotoWalk.

The program launched March 30.

To be entered in the “Best of Sylvan Lake Photo Walk” contest photos must be emailed to the library by 3 p.m. each Friday.

Selected photos may be included in the library’s physical exhibit upon re-opening and/or featured on the library’s website and social media platforms.

“This project came out of a need to keep our community connected while we are practicing social and physical distancing,” says Corrie Brown, programmer at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. “People who are forced to self-isolate can still engage with the world around them. Those who are healthy are encouraged to be physically active, and this allows them to do that while also being creative and artistic.”

Andrea Newland, Library Director, says that she is proud of the library’s staff for their creativity under unusual circumstances.

“I’m impressed at how quickly staff have managed to create programming to reach our community despite our temporary closure,” says Newland. “I’m so proud of their commitment and ability to innovate.”

Entries to the contest can be sent to corrie.brown@prl.ab.ca each week.

For more information, contact library at sylvan.library@prl.ab.ca or 403-887-2130. Staff are available to answer inquiries Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Coronavirus

