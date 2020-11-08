Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. File Photo

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library meets demand for more programming

The library has added eight new programs to its lineup this fall.

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is reacting to a need in the Sylvan Lake community for activities for all ages. Out of the 21 programs on offer at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library, some offered on multiple days of the week, eight are new this fall.

The demand has been so high for some programs that the library has had to add additional time slots to keep up.

Library Programmer Corrie Brown says, “While we have had to be cautious with resuming in-person programming at the library, we’re excited to be offering more programs and some exciting new programs as well.”

“We are offering preschool programs on almost every day of the week, including Saturdays,” said Maddie Anderson, library programmer. “This allows us to serve an entirely different group as we become available to parents who work during the week.”

The library plans to add preschool programming on Sundays in 2021.

Anderson says library programming builds community.

“Our new ‘Zero Waste DIY’ program is cultivating a community of like-minded people to come together virtually to enjoy and explore something that is important to us,” Anderson said.

Brown also stressed the importance of programming that supports the community.

“Something as simple as making sure that we’re running an after school program every day of the week can have such a big impact on our community and our patrons,” said Brown. “We’re excited to see the frequency and variety of our programming for all ages continue to grow and evolve.”

Most library programs are free, and all are open to members and non-members. Visit sylvanlibrary.prl.ab.ca/events for a complete listing of programs at the library.

-Submitted

