Sylvan Lake Municipal Library offering free library cards to Grade 7 students

All Sylvan Lake Grade 7 students are eligible for one year library card

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library will be handing out free library card to Grade 7 students in Sylvan Lake.

The local library used to give free library cards to Grade 3 students in town. However, library use by middle school-aged students is down.

Maddie Anderson, library programmer, hopes by offering free library cards to Grade 7 students, it will encourage them to discover more about what the library can offer them.

“This isn’t just a place with old books where you are shushed,” Anderson said. “We have so much to offer. The idea that the library is this old stuff place is outdated, we aren’t like that anymore.”

Anderson has been in contact with Grade 7 teachers in Sylvan Lake to offer free cards to students.

Normally, library staff would set up a number of opportunities for students to come in to the library to explore and learn more. They would also go to the school and speak with students about what the library provides to its patrons.

However, because of the ongoing pandemic, neither is an option right now.

“We can’t go into the schools right now to meet with the students… In most cases one class would be more than we are allowed in the library right now,” said Anderson.

Instead, Anderson is working with teachers and school library staff member to share the benefits of the local public library.

Anderson says the seventh grade is the perfect time to receive their own, as that is the age when young teens are looking for a bit of freedom and independence.

“I remember when I got my own library card,” said Anderson.

“It is a bit of freedom, and something that is their own.”

A library card in Sylvan Lake is $20 per year, and one card is good for the entire family.

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library reopen to the public on last week. While the library is open once again to patrons, programs are still being offered online and through Zoom.

Once program coming up this weekend is a Reptile Party. On March 20, an expert will share information and showoff a few aquatic reptiles over Zoom.

This program requires pre-registration as space is limited on the Zoom call.

The Sylvan Lake Photo Walk is returning to the library once again. The annual photo challenge encourages residents to get out and experience nature and share their photos through social media with the hashtag #SylvanLakePhotoWalk, and submit them to the library. Each week library staff will pick a submitted photo to feature.

The Sylvan Lake Photo Walk begins March 15 and runs until July 15.

More information about programs and registration at the library can be found at sylvanlibrary.prl.ab.ca.