Sylvan Lake Municipal Library partnering with local photographer for unique class

Local photographer will teach an intro to astrophotography through the library this month

Photo by Gary Neilson

Photo by Gary Neilson

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is partnering with a local photographer for a special instructional session on astrophotography, or photography of astronomical objects, celestial events, and areas of the night sky.

Local photographer Gary Neilson will be instructing those interested in an introduction to “backyard astrophotography” on June 15 through Zoom.

Participants in the class will learn the basics of astrophotography, from simple equipment to get started to more complex setups.

The program is open to all and no prior experience is necessary, according to the library.

The program will consist of Neilson explaining how to capture photos of heavenly objects using modern cameras, telescopes, mounts that track the night sky as the earth rotates, software and image processing techniques.

Having always been interested in general photography, Nielsen says he began capturing images of the Milky Way and beyond relatively recently.

In 2001 he bought his first “proper” telescope after moving to Canada to “casually observe” the night sky when he could escape the light pollution in Calgary.

Drawn by the darker skies of Sylvan Lake, Neilson made the move from Calgary to Sylvan Lake to further pursue astrophotography.

He started small with simple equipment when following his passion. Gradually he expanded and progressed until he finished what he calls his “Exceedingly Small Observatory” last autumn.

The program is free, though space is limited and registration is required. Contact the library at sylvan.library@prl.ab.ca or 403-887-2130 to register by 5 p.m. on June 14.

The program will be held on June 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. over Zoom.

Previous story
Memories of the last 13 years will bring wisdom, Eckville principal tells graduates

Just Posted

Gary Neilson. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library partnering with local photographer for unique class

Local photographer will teach an intro to astrophotography through the library this month

There are 351 people currently hospitalized by COVID-19 in Alberta, with 94 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Thirty-seven of those in hospital are in Central zone including eight in ICU. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Red Deer at 176 active COVID-19 cases, one more death in Central zone

Central zone has 599 active cases

Chloe Klatt was last seen around the Big Moo on June 4. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

RCMP are seeking assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley speaks at a news conference in Calgary on March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta NDP’s Notley promises to make Alberta green energy powerhouse

Notley says that includes moving Alberta’s electricity grid to net-zero emissions by the year 2035

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
COVID-19: Alberta drops below 100 ICU admissions on Sunday

Central zone has 632 active cases

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

This photograph of a computer screen during a virtual interview on April 9, 2021, shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, as he sits with his wife Fran DeWine while she holds a printed copy of the Yellow Springs News issue page from April 28, 1955 that shows DeWine as a then second-grader, while receiving his polio vaccination. Tens of millions of today’s older Americans lived through the polio epidemic, their childhood summers dominated by concern about the virus. Some parents banned their kids from public swimming pools and neighborhood playgrounds and avoided large gatherings. Some of those from the polio era are sharing their memories with today’s youngsters as a lesson of hope for the battle against COVID-19. Soon after polio vaccines became widely available, U.S. cases and death tolls plummeted to hundreds a year, then dozens in the 1960s, and to U.S. eradication in 1979.(AP Photo/Dan Sewell)
Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

Survivors sharing their memories with today’s younger people as a lesson of hope

Grounded Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada says senior executives to voluntarily return 2020 bonuses

Public disappointment cited for return of some of the packages handed executives

FILE – A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
Moderna seeks Health Canada approval for kids as young as 12 to receive its vaccine

It could be the second vaccine for COVID approved in teenagers

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

Most Read