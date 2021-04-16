Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. (File Photo)

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library provides solution for youth seeking volunteer hours

Youth can fulfill their volunteer hour requirements by reviewing books

Sylvan Lake students who need to work volunteer hours for school can now submit book reviews to Sylvan Lake Municipal Library to fulfill their requirements.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations that would normally take on student volunteers are unable to do so.

“This program provides the youth in our community with an opportunity for safe and meaningful volunteer experiences,” said Corrie Brown, Sylvan Lake Municipal Library Programmer.

Depending on school requirements, youth may receive one hour of volunteer time for each two to four paragraph book review.

The opportunity is open not only to students in local schools but also to homeschooled youth.

Those interested can email the library at sylvan.library@prl.ab.ca to receive a link to the online submission form or call 403-887-2130 to learn how to submit in-person.

While the library is temporarily closed to the public due to Alberta Government health measures, staff are available by phone and email 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday to answer questions about this and other programs, online services, curbside pick-up, and more.

“This program is open to youth in our community who love reading and sharing their reading with others,” said Brown.

“Any youth is welcome to participate, even if they don’t have volunteer hours to fill. We want to promote and celebrate the books that youth are reading,” said Brown.

-Submitted

