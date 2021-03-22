Sylvan Lake Municipal Library staff field questions upon re-opening

The public library reopened to patrons on March 8, following a second COVID lockdown

Since Sylvan Lake Municipal Library re-opened to the public on March 8th, staff have received frequent calls from patrons confirming that the library is open, among other frequently asked questions.

“A common question we receive is ‘What are your hours?’ Of course, this is a message we are trying to broadcast loud and clear,” says Andrea Newland, Library Director.

The library’s temporary hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on weekends. These hours are subject to change. Up-to-date hours can always be found on the library’s website at sylvanlibrary.prl.ab.ca or by calling 403-887-2130.

Seniors and vulnerable patrons are welcome to visit on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m.

Patrons also ask about curbside pick-up service, which the library continues to offer Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information on curbside pick-up can be found on the library’s website.

Callers with overdue library materials are relieved to hear they are not being charged fines. The library stopped charging fines on overdue library materials in September, 2020. The library encourages patrons to return materials on time, however, and there is an external book drop that can be used when the library is closed.

“We also get questions about donating books, DVDs and other materials to the library, since many people have taken advantage of downtime due to COVID restrictions to do some early spring cleaning,” says Newland. “We appreciate that people are thinking of us, but we aren’t accepting material donations at this time.”

The library’s Little Free Pantry has also re-opened, providing perishable and non-perishable food items to community members in need.

The library continues to offer computers for public use free of charge, along with printing and copying services for a fee. The library does not have a fax machine.

Any person entering the library must abide by any measures put in place to protect the health and safety of library users and staff.

For more information, people can contact the library at 403-887-2130 or sylvan.library@prl.ab.ca.

