Sylvan Lake Municpal Library now offering curbside pick-up

The library is currently closed to the public, following public health orders

While Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is temporarily closed to the public, a new service allows patrons to order and pick materials safely.

The local library has started a curbside pick-up service for patron while the doors are closed to the public.

“Many people are spending more time at home right now, and this is the perfect time to use the library to enjoy books and movies. Curbside pick-up makes it easier for patrons to get their materials quickly and easily,” said Library Director Andrea Newland.

To take advantage of the new curbside pick-up service, patrons place a hold as usual through the library’s online catalogue, then wait to be notified that materials are ready. When patrons arrive at the library, they place a call to library staff at 403-887-2130, then wait in their vehicle or stand away from the entrance while staff place materials on a pick-up table. Once staff are back inside the library, patrons can collect their materials. More information can be found on the library’s website: www.sylvanlibrary.prl.ab.ca

While the library is closed, library staff are available to answer phone and email inquiries Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 403-887-2130 and sylvan.library@prl.ab.ca.

The library also offers digital resources like e-books and audiobooks patrons can access at home.

Those who do not already have a library card or need to renew can contact the library to sign up.