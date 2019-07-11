Sylvan Lake name in top six beaches in Western Canada

AMA Travel recently released an article which named Sylvan Lake in the top six best beaches

A sunrise on Sylvan Lake, while the lake was calm and the skies clear. File Photo

Sylvan Lake is making waves once again as it has been named one of AMA’s best lakes in Western Canada.

AMA Travel recently released a list of its top six beaches from British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Sylvan Lake is also the only beach from Alberta to make the list.

According to the AMA article, Sylvan Lake is a “fantastic option for boating and fishing” and is also “known for being very clean.”

Sylvan Lake residents have taken to social media to show their excitement at being recognized, saying the recognition is “so cool” and shows the work put into the are is paying off.

The Town of Sylvan Lake is currently working on a revitalization plan for the lakefront area in the form of ReIMAGINE Sylvan.

The plan is to make the lakefront area the “vibrant heart” of town by 2038.

Barrier-free public access to the waterfront area, is one important factor the plan hopes to implant in regards to parks and open spaces.

Along with Sylvan Lake, Gyro Beach in Kelowna, B.C., Chesterman Beach on Vancouver Island, Kitslano Beach in Vancouver, Manitou Beach in Saskatchewan and Good Spirit Beach in Saskatchewan were all named in the article.