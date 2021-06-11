Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre reopens Monday

As part of the provincial reopening plan, the recreation facility is able to open to the public

With the province moving into phase two of reopening, the NexSource Centre is set to once again open their doors to the public.

On June 14 the doors to the NexSource Centre will reopen for the first time since the end of November.

According to a release issued by the Town of Sylvan Lake, most activities through the centre will be available in a limited capacity. Advanced registration for programs will be required moving forward.

Programs such as aquafit, family swim, parent and tot swim, lane swim, dryland fitness classes and use of the track and fitness equipment will all be available as on June 14.

Registration for programs opened at noon on June 11. Registering for classes can be done online.

The NAL Resources Children’s Play Space will remain closed until further notice.

While the centre is open for activities and bookings, public safety measure are still in place and must be adhered to.

Patrons will be required to wear a mask inside the NexSource Centre. Masks must also be worn in the change rooms and to and from the swimming pool.

Masks must also be worn while moving around to pieces of equipment on the walking track.

Physical distancing remains in place in all areas of the NexSource Centre.

Patron who had an active membership to the NexSource Centre when it was closed due to public health regulations will still have an active membership when it reopens.

Active memberships were extended due to the pandemic and shutdowns.

Questions and concerns about the reopening of the facility can be answered by calling the NexSource Centre at 403-887-2199.