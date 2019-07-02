Sylvan Lake Presbyterian Church welcomes new reverend

Rev. Steven Webb was inducted as minister to the Memorial Presbyterian Church on June 30

The position of reverend has finally been filled at the Memorial Presbyterian Church.

After using an interim moderator for over a year, Rev. Steven Webb was inducted into his ministry.

Webb has had a handful of ministries before Sylvan Lake in the Maritimes and Ontario.

“I think it’s really a blessing being able to serve all the way across Canada,” said Webb.

Webb was born in St. Mary’s, Ont. and enjoys wood turning, woodworking and cabinet making as a hobby.

He was ordained to the Ministry of Word and Sacrament in 1987 after studying at the University of Guelph and getting a Master of Divinity from the University of Toronto (Knox College).

He is excited about getting his ministry started and falling in love with the people of Sylvan Lake.

Webb added he and his wife, Karen, are looking forward to finding their way around town and getting to know they other churches that make up the community.

Sylvan Lake’s new reverend says he likes congregations to work together in the community even if they all don’t serve Christ the same way.

“That’s only a bonus because that enables us to put all those gifts together and serve in a richer way,” Webb said. “This is actually the largest community I’ve ever served in and I have 10 churches to work with [and] that’s encouraging.”

He says his congregation should expect a new ministry as he feels he doesn’t fit a “standard mould.”

Webb says he and the congregation is going to have to work together to do ministry in the community.

As Webb steps into what was a long-term vacancy he is not worried about filling the shoes of his predecessor.

“Every minister has their own set of gifts and the last one would utilize their gifts and then God has it set up that I come in and utilize mine,” explained Webb, adding when his time is done there will be someone else to come in and continue to build.

Webb’s first service as reverend of the Memorial Presbyterian Church will be July 7.

