Sylvan Lake Quits looking for study participants

Sylvan Lake Quits is a research project currently taking place in the area.

The project aims to help current smokers interested in quitting, but if you do not smoke, you can still help. Please spread the word by telling your friends, family, and neighbours about the study.

If you are a smoker, please consider participating. You could receive a free 5-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) patches. To see if you are eligible, please go online OR call: www.is.gd/sylvanlakequits OR 1-855-984-2314 (toll free).

The Sylvan Lake Quits project is funded by the Canadian Cancer Society through a grant to Dr. John A. Cunningham at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

