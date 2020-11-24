Sylvan Lake resident auctioning decorated Christmas trees to help local charities

Shauntel Papple is auctioning two fully decorated trees to benefit AACS and Youth Unlimited

A Sylvan Lake woman is auctioning off two fully decorated Christmas trees to benefit local charities.

Shauntel Papple decided to raise funds for urgent care and Youth Unlimited after years of attending the Festival of Trees in Red Deer.

She said she had planned to participate last year, but time got away from her, and this year with the pandemic it did not seem the right time.

Instead she decided to auction off a couple trees she has decorated to help causes she feels a connection to.

Both organizations help and benefit the community in many way, she said.

“With COVID, with what we are going through right now I just want to show our health care workers that we appreciate them and are so grateful for everything they do,” Papple said.

“The youth are our future, and I think what Youth Unlimited does is so amazing because it gives them a place and guidance.”

In addition, Papple says she is a greater supporter of mental health, and both urgent care and Youth Unlimited have systems in place to help those suffering, or just need a sympathetic ear.

“They are both awesome places to go if you need help.”

The auction, which started on Nov. 23 and ends at 8 p.m. on Nov. 25, is a way to give back to worthy causes, Papple says.

The two trees, one decorated with white and gold the other with red buffalo plaid, are designs Papple has done in the past.

She says people have always commented and praised her decorated trees, and thought they would be a good way to make someones holiday brighter.

“This is more than just getting a fully decorated tree for the holiday, it is giving back to a couple of really worthy causes,” Papple said.

The auction, which is being held over Facebook, is open to anyone in Central Alberta looking for a tree, and wanting to help worthy causes.

The company Moving Forward will be donating their time to deliver the tree to the winner, anywhere in Central Alberta.

“[Urgent Care and Youth Unlimited] are helping our community, and this is a way we can too,” Papple said.