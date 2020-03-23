Sylvan Lake residents practise social distancing while getting some fresh air

Cars line the street along Lakeshore Drive on March 21, as families take the time to go for a walk or patron local restaurants offering take-out options for lunch.
The mild weather on Saturday had families take the opportunity to go outside for a walk. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Residents in Sylvan Lake were out for a walk at Sylvan Lake Park over the weekend, while Town employees work to dismantle the Winter Village. Taking a walk in the park is a way to get some much needed fresh air while also keeping to the social, and personal, distancing with others.
Many cars dotted the lake as locals took a chance over the weekend to secure themselves into their private cabins to ice fish.
The doors of C.P. Blakely School have been decorated with signs and messages by the students to the staff. Many of the homemade poster read that the students miss the staff and their time in class. Photo Submitted

The mild weather over the weekend had Sylvan Lake residents getting out of the house for a walk in the park.

A walk around Sylvan Lake Park allowed a number of residents to take in some fresh air while practising social distancing.

It is recommended to stay home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, many experts say it is a good idea to talk a walk outside when possible, so long as precautions are made.

Practising social distancing is still a must while out for a walk. It is recommended to keep at least two meters between yourself and another person if they aren’t from your household.

For those going out for walk, whether in a park or around the neighbourhood, it is recommended to wash your hands when you come home.

Coronavirus

Most Read