Sylvan Lake residents practise social distancing while getting some fresh air

The mild weather over the weekend had Sylvan Lake residents getting out of the house for a walk in the park.
A walk around Sylvan Lake Park allowed a number of residents to take in some fresh air while practising social distancing.
It is recommended to stay home as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, many experts say it is a good idea to talk a walk outside when possible, so long as precautions are made.
Practising social distancing is still a must while out for a walk. It is recommended to keep at least two meters between yourself and another person if they aren’t from your household.
For those going out for walk, whether in a park or around the neighbourhood, it is recommended to wash your hands when you come home.