Sylvan Lake rink open in time for Christmas

The natural ice skating rinks on Sylvan Lake opened officially on Dec. 19, and if you are there after the sun sets you will get a special surprise placed in the ice itself. (Photo Submitted)

The popular skating rink on the lake has opened just in time for Christmas.

The Town announced the skating rinks opened on Dec. 19, after the Town spent a few days hard at work preparing the surface, and even installing a giant Christmas Tree.

Before the announcement was made, some were seen skating on the surface, but the Town says the ice thickness had to be at least 12 inches, to allow for an area for ice parking and a tree.

In a video posted to Facebook, Mayor Sean McIntyre announced the skating rinks are “wide open” while he skated across the lake.

“I wanted to say welcome, come on down, enjoy yourself with all this beautiful weather,” he said.

Two rinks have been prepared on the lake’s surface, one is strictly for skating and the other, which McIntyre describes as being nearly the size of a football field, can be utilized for stick-and-puck activities.

At night, the ricks will be illuminated with special lights under the ice surface as well, for a unique ice-skating experience.

A third large rink will be added in a few weeks and will be near the shore by Centennial Park. This rink will be used only during the day, the Town says.

“We certainly need something to smile about in this time, you know in the craziness that has been 2020, and our staff have done their best to make sure there is something to smile about,” said McIntyre.

The Town only tests the ice around the rinks. Those travelling further out on the ice, for the purposes of ice fishing is doing so at their own risk and should be done with extreme caution, the Town says.

When using the rinks on the lake, the Town asks that residents do not use them as a place to gather for social purposes, in following the provinces’s COVID-19 mandates.

The rinks are to be used and enjoyed together with those in your immediate household.

Residents are also asked to maintain physical distance from those who are not from your household.

“If the rinks are too busy to do this upon your arrival, we ask you to consider coming another day/time when it’s not as busy,” the Town said.

Ice conditions may change with little notice, and the Town reserves the right to partially or fully close the rinks at any time.