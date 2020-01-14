Busses for both Catholic and public schools have been cancelled due to extreme cold Tuesday morning. (File Photo)

Sylvan Lake school busses cancelled, schools remain open

Busses for both Catholic and public schools have been cancelled due to extreme cold

Temperatures are close to -50C with the wind Tuesday morning, and the extreme cold has caused the cancelation of school bus service in town.

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division and Chinook’s Edge School Division have cancelled all school buses for Jan. 14 due to the extreme cold.

While the busses are not running, the schools will remain open.

Parents are encouraged by the school divisions to drive their children to school rather than have them walk.

Kelli Pickett, sssistant transportation manager with RDCRS, said in an email that all rural buses have been cancelled. This includes bus routes in Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Olds, Innisfail and Rocky Mountain House.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inaugural Snowflake Ball coming to Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Inaugural Snowflake Ball coming to Sylvan Lake

The free inter-generational dance will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Community Centre on Jan. 24

Sylvan Lake PeeWee Lakers downed by Eckville Eagles

The Eagles won at home 7-6, Jan. 11

PHOTOS: Superheroes party at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library

The Superheroes vs. Villains event at the library included costumes, stories, games and crafts

CARA approaching Sylvan Lake 2020 housing market with ‘guarded optimism’

Allan Melbourne, president of the Central Alberta Realtors Association, says it’s a buyer’s market

Canada Safety Council reminds drivers to avoid distractions while driving

Distractions, according the Canada Safety Council are dangerous, careless and preventable

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ filmmaker Dean DeBlois among Canadian Oscar nominees

Vancouver-born Dennis Gassner also got a nod for best production design

Harry and Meghan can ‘live a little less formal’ in Canada, says Monarchist League

Group says Canada is natural fit, while Ottawa ambiguous on who will cover couple’s security costs

VIDEO: ‘Canada Strong’ campaign aims to help pay Iran plane crash victims’ funeral costs

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

Queen says she understands the couple wants to start a new life for their family

‘All Canadians stand with you:’ Trudeau says Iran plane crash families will get answers

All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada

Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran

176 people were killed when Iran shot down a Boeing plane

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

New numbers confirm Alberta drivers facing higher auto insurance costs

Roughly 27 insurers operating in Alberta were granted rate hikes in recent months

Most Read