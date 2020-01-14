Sylvan Lake school busses cancelled, schools remain open

Busses for both Catholic and public schools have been cancelled due to extreme cold

Busses for both Catholic and public schools have been cancelled due to extreme cold Tuesday morning. (File Photo)

Temperatures are close to -50C with the wind Tuesday morning, and the extreme cold has caused the cancelation of school bus service in town.

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division and Chinook’s Edge School Division have cancelled all school buses for Jan. 14 due to the extreme cold.

While the busses are not running, the schools will remain open.

Parents are encouraged by the school divisions to drive their children to school rather than have them walk.

Kelli Pickett, sssistant transportation manager with RDCRS, said in an email that all rural buses have been cancelled. This includes bus routes in Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Olds, Innisfail and Rocky Mountain House.