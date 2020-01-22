Sylvan Lake school to ring in 20th anniversary with new look

Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School is looking to ring in its 20th school year with a new look.

The school is looking to launch the anniversary year, September 2020 to June 2021, with a new colour pallet as well as new school and athletic logos.

Leigh Baker, administrative assistant at Mother Teresa, says the new logos and colours will be used to create new items for the swag store alongside the school’s first ever yearbook.

The rebranding is being done as a community effort starting with students in a “rebrand and yearbook” exploratory option class for Grades 7 to 9 taught by Brandi Parsons.

The 21 students started out working with a graphic designer named Sabrina McAllister and Haleigh Sanderson with the school board to do research and find stock pictures to be put out to the community in a survey.

“We’re really hoping to have our stakeholders in the community chime in on our rebrand so that’s why we made that survey currently public,” said Baker. “Not only are we looking for our staff and students and parent community, but also our surrounding community.”

As a community building project the school is also hoping to receive some input from the Town.

Parsons said the kids in her exploratory option are planning to go to Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary School to help the Grade 3’s vote on their future school’s new look.

Two decades ago volunteers shared their talents with the school to create the logo Mother Teresa is currently using, which Baker says, the school is very gracious for.

The school’s logo has remained unchanged, but the athletic logo has had revamps.

The current survey focuses specially on the school logo and new colour pallet, but the athletic logo is on the docket.

Parsons says the school sports teams will remain the Crusaders throughout the process. She is expecting the newathletic logo to look similar to this current one.

The colour pallet options are derived from the school’s current colours, which can be found on the walls, the doors, the brick and the current jerseys.

“When [McAllister and Sanderson] came in they went around and looked at our pre-existing colours… so there might be a few things that need maybe a fresh up of paint, but most of it is already there,” said Parsons.

The current survey will be closing at end of day on Jan. 30 the images and pallets will be narrowed down before being sent to McAllister to use in the new design.

The “New Year, New Logo” survey can be found on the Mother Teresa website.

“It will be nice to be able to look at that and actually see where people’s heart kind of is lead, like what images we should be projecting with our logo, what they feel Mother Teresa [is] and what that means in this community,” said Baker.

Baker and Parsons are unsure exactly what the next steps look like, but are expecting to be able to provide some feedback before submitting the final logo for approval.

This type of process is new for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, but the school is excited to see the final product.

Baker says they are hoping to have at least the school logo ready to launch by March so they can get the new swag store set up and orders can be made and ready to wear next year.

The new yearbooks are set to be debuted in September to kick off the new school year.

“The kids are really excited… so it’s kind of neat to see the excitement kind of building a little bit,” said Baker.