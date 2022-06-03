Sylvan Lake Seniors Association to treat elders with “good food and fellowship”

In celebration of the Seniors’ Week, the Sylvan Lake Seniors Association will treat community elders with a free BBQ event on June 8.

The BBQ, sponsored by the town’s Family and Community Support Services, will be hosted from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sylvan Lake Seniors Drop In Centre located at the NexSource Centre.

“It will be a great time for the seniors to sit down and enjoy good food and fellowship,” said seniors association program coordinator Maryan Weenink.

The centre was closed between March 2020 and September 2021 due to COVID-19. Restrictions throughout the pandemic have been hard on everyone, including the seniors, Weenink said.

“Loneliness and anxiety due to isolation and the fear of catching COVI-19 have weighed heavily on the mental and emotional health of everyone.”

The seniors association aims to provide recreation, social well-being, and means of artistic expressions for seniors in Sylvan Lake and area.

Alberta celebrates Seniors Week from June 6 to 12.

While member are required to be over the age of 55, the event is open for individuals 40 and above. The event can hold up to 175 individuals.

To register for a free spot call 403-887-5428.

The centre has two more BBQ events lined up in July and August.

To access the monthly events calendar, visit www.sylvanlake.ca/seniorscentre. The centre offers a variety of programs, including exercise classes, music, arts and crafts, games, educational forums and food and entertainment.

The centre currently has over 300 members and has been serving the community of Sylvan Lake since 1966.