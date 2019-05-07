Sylvan Lake Senior’s Bus driver retires

Long time driver for the Senior’s Bus Association Don Lanterman has officially hung up his keys.

On May 6, Lanterman and his friends from the association celebrated his many years of volunteering with music, cake and ice cream.

When asked how long he has been volunteering with the association, Lanterman said he couldn’t remember.

“I don’t remember when I started, it was a while ago,” he said.

His colleagues believe he has been volunteering with the association for around 20 years.

“He was driving the old bus, and we’ve had this one for about 16 years,” said Dave Dale, a fellow driver.

Lanterman has also lent his time to various other activities, such as running bingos at the at the Senior’s Centre.

However he says he his ready to move on and hang it up now.

“I’m done now… I will miss it though,” Lanterman said.

The Sylvan Lake Senior’s Bus Association has be running for over 30 years, and provides transportation for seniors to events and activities around Central Alberta.

The four drivers with the Sylvan Lake Senior’s Bus Association, Dick Swarbrick (left), Judy Scanland, Dave Dale and Don Lanterman (seated) pose for a photo together at Lanterman’s retirement celebration.
Don Lanterman shows off the cake that was made for his retirement celebration, which depicts a bus full of happy passengers. Lanterman has been a volunteer driver for the Senior’s Bus Association for roughly 20 years. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
The executive board came together on May 6 to honour the long term commitment of Don Lanterman as he hung up his keys in favour of retirement.

