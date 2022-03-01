Sylvan Lake shows solidarity for Ukraine following Russian invasion

Ukraine, a European democracy of 44 million people was faced with a devastating attack by Russia which began Feb. 24. The town council paid tribute to the Ukrainian flag during Feb. 28 council meeting and the Sylvan Lake lighthouse was lit in support of Ukrainians around the world last week.

“Members of council and I support the people of Ukraine and the many Ukrainian-Canadians who call Sylvan Lake and Canada home. Sylvan Lake stands with the people of Ukraine,” said mayor Megan Hanson.

The lighthouse was lit up Feb. 25 “in support of Ukrainians in our community, our province and around the world,” shared the Town of Sylvan Lake in a Facebook post.