Sylvan Lake shows solidarity for Ukraine following Russian invasion

Town of Sylvan Lake / Facebook photo

Town of Sylvan Lake / Facebook photo

Ukraine, a European democracy of 44 million people was faced with a devastating attack by Russia which began Feb. 24. The town council paid tribute to the Ukrainian flag during Feb. 28 council meeting and the Sylvan Lake lighthouse was lit in support of Ukrainians around the world last week.

“Members of council and I support the people of Ukraine and the many Ukrainian-Canadians who call Sylvan Lake and Canada home. Sylvan Lake stands with the people of Ukraine,” said mayor Megan Hanson.

The lighthouse was lit up Feb. 25 “in support of Ukrainians in our community, our province and around the world,” shared the Town of Sylvan Lake in a Facebook post.

Previous story
Powering Trades job fair offers opportunity to further skilled trades

Just Posted

Curtis Labelle will be kicking off his 2022 Canadian tour with a show in Castor. (Photo submitted)
Rocker with Castor ties to kick off tour from town

The Sylvan Lake town council from left, Jas Payne, Tim Mearns, Kjeryn Dakin, mayor Megan Hanson, Kendall Kloss and Graham Parsons honour the Ukraine flag during Feb. 28 council meeting. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake shows solidarity for Ukraine following Russian invasion

Waitress Kirsten Craig wears a mask while carrying drinks for guests inside the Blu Martini restaurant in Kingston, Ont., on July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Alberta ends almost all COVID-19 restrictions

(Black Press file image)
Alberta adds 1,435 COVID-19 cases over weekend