Sylvan Lake Skate Park working to build community

A free barbecue event June 6 focused on proper park etiquette for all types of riders and spectators

Riders of all ages gathered at the Sylvan Lake Skate Park for a community building barbecue.

The event June 6 featured a free barbecue, lessons on park etiquette for riders and spectators, as well as demos.

The idea came from complaints Sylvan Lake Town Council received last year about the culture of the skate park.

“We’ve partnered up with Incline [Industries Youth Foundation] and Industry [Skate and Snow] in Red Deer and this was kind of the first step of what our engagement and what our approach could be,” said Lee Furlotte, parks manager, adding the event was just phase one of changing the culture at the skate park.

“We are going to implement some competitions coming up in the summer as well, so dates to be determined on that,” continued Furlotte.

The event was well received and saw a good turnout.

“It’s fantastic that there’s younger kids and older riders, and parents and spectators as well,” Furlotte said. “I think the event worked well to bring everyone together.”

At the event there was a comment box available for attendees to leave feedback. The feedback will be used to determine how to move forward with the skate park.

According to Furlotte, there are smaller actions that can be implemented at the park, like keeping it cleaner and having more of a staff presence on site.

He added some of the components are getting dated and could be added to.

The community building barbecue received positive feedback and is an event the Town would run again.

“I think this is the first of many,” said Furlotte.

