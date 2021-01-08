Brad and Andrea Bromley. (File Photo)

Brad and Andrea Bromley. (File Photo)

Sylvan Lake Sobeys staff go above and beyond the call of duty to help customer

An elderly customer fell in the store and staff quickly worked to do everything they could to help

The team at the Sylvan Lake Sobeys went above and beyond to help an elderly customer in need.

Recently the Sobeys team jumped into action when an elderly man’s leg gave out under him while shopping in the store.

Staff quickly jumped into action to help the man.

“I was just starting my day, and was at the customer service counter when Bev [Thayer] came and told me we had an emergency,” Brad Bromley, co-owner of Sylvan Lake Sobeys, explained.

Rita Hughes, an employee at Sobeys, was helping the man to stabilize himself as his grocery cart rolled away when Bromley came to see what was happening.

Bromley says he and many of the staff are trained in first aide to help during minor emergencies such as this.

When roughly 10,000 people walk through the store each week, accidents happen and it is important to be prepared to help as much as possible.

“Incidents are common like this are common, so we do what we can to do what is best for our customers…” said Bromley, adding sometimes the best thing to do for customers is calling an ambulance or the police.

“This wasn’t a medical emergency, but we wanted to ensure he was alright.”

The staff at Sobeys went along with the man to help him gather his groceries and through the checkout.

At the checkout, cashier Kathy Hayward suggested driving him home as he was still having trouble standing and walking.

After some back and forth Hayward drove the man home, with Hughes following in a separate car, and helped bring his groceries into his house.

A witness to the incident called the action taken by the Sobeys staff “amazing, thoughtful, caring and compassionate.”

“We have an amazing staff and we [Bromley and wife and co-owner Andrea Bromley] are so proud of them,” Bromley said.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Quits looking for study participants

Just Posted

File Photo
Provincial curling championships in Sylvan Lake cancelled

Curling Alberta announced Friday the men and women’s championships have been cancelled

Red Deer has 255 active cases of COVID-19, which is three more than the 252 reported on Thursday. (File photo)
Alberta identifies 1,183 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Central zone has 1,460 active cases

Brad and Andrea Bromley. (File Photo)
Sylvan Lake Sobeys staff go above and beyond the call of duty to help customer

An elderly customer fell in the store and staff quickly worked to do everything they could to help

In-class learning will resume at Alberta schools this upcoming Monday, Premier Jason Kenney confirmed on Thursday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
In-person learning at schools resumes Monday: Alberta premier

Schools play a critical role in supporting student learning: Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange

Photo from Metro Creative
Sylvan Lake Quits looking for study participants

Sylvan Lake Quits is a project aimed at smokers who want to quit the habit

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

Bags of PPE waste seen recently at Ponoka’s Waste Transfer Station. (Image submitted)
Outbreak results in increased PPE waste at Ponoka dump

AHS says such materials are considered safe for the landfill

Stettler’s Renegade Station members are thrilled with the news of several nominations in this year’s Country Music Albert Awards. photo submitted
Stettler’s own Renegade Station lands several Country Music Alberta nominations

Categories included ‘Group of the Year’, ‘Horizon Single of the Year’, ‘Interactive Artist of the Year’ and ‘Fan’s Choice Award’

City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey says he apologizes for a ‘lapse in good judgement’ after decided to travel to Africa this past November. (File photo by Black Press News Services)
Lacombe mayor apologizes for taking trip to Africa in November

Purpose of the trip was not essential

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

People gather on Jan. 10, 2020, at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg for a vigil organized by the University of Manitoba Iranian Students Association (UMISA) for the Winnipeg victims killed in a plane crash in Iran. Victims from left to right are: Forough Khadem, Bahareh Hajesfandiari (41) Anisa Sadeghi (10) and Mohammad Sadeghi, Amir Hossein Ghorbani (21), Farzaneh Naderi (38) and Noojan Sadr (11), Amirhossien Ghasemi (32), Farhad Niknam (44), and Mojgan Daneshmand, Pedram Mousavi, Daria Mousavi (14) and Dorina Mousavi (9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Out of this mess:’ A look at some of the lives lost in the downing of Flight PS752

There were at least 55 Canadians on board and more than 100 passengers had ties to Canada

DC National Guard stands outside a mostly quiet Capitol, Thursday morning, Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, as workers place security fencing in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Minchillo
In wake of chaotic day on Capitol Hill, talk turns to expediting Donald Trump’s exit

Overnight Congress ultimately certified Joe Biden as U.S. president-elect

Most Read