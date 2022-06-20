Sylvan Lake student Tea Papple shadowing Mayor Megan Hanson during the June 13 regular meeting of council. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake student shadows mayor for a day

Tea Papple, who aspires to join politics someday experienced the gist of the profession

A Grade 8 Sylvan Lake student Tea Papple shadowed Mayor Megan Hanson to experience first-hand the functioning of the local government on June 13.

Papple, who is home schooled, aspires to step into politics someday. She said the opportunity taught her about the highs and lows of being a politician.

“She brought some really fun perspectives and questions to the day,” Hanson said.

Throughout the day, Papple was introduced to several aspects and responsibilities of being a mayor. She learned about the public works department and prepared for and attended the regular meeting of council among others.

