Parent volunteer Melissa Chartrand drizzles maple syrup onto a stack of pancakes for Grade 4 students Sophia Cuffe at Ecole Mother Teresa School’s Shrove Tuesday pancake breakfast on March 5. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake students celebrate Shrove Tuesday with pancakes

A pancake breakfast was prepared for students at Mother Teresa and OLR

In the lead up to the holy season of Lent, students at Ecole Mother Teresa School feasted on pancakes for Shrove Tuesday.

Thanks to a veritable army of parent volunteers, the ever-growing middle school had thousands of pancakes to feed not only the roughly 500 students, but also staff and volunteers.

The Parent Council at Our Lady of the Rosary School also prepared a pancake breakfast for their students, on March 5.

Shrove Tuesday is always recognized on the day preceding Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. It is considered the last day of feasting before fasting during Lent.

READ MORE: Photos: A feast for students on Shrove Tuesday

Ash Wednesday

Roman Catholics are not the only Christian faith to recognized Shrove Tuesday, Anglicans, Lutherans and Methodists are also known to celebrate the feasting day.

Pancakes are most often eaten during the celebration because ingredients such as eggs, flour and milk were once given up for fasting during Lent.

Because of this, pancakes became an easy way to indulge in what was to be given up for the next 45 days.

Though today, it is more common to see people give up foods like chocolate for Lent.

Mardi Gras is also celebrated on Shrove Tuesday, and is possibly one of the most widely known celebrations preceding Lent. It is French for “Fat Tuesday” because with the start of Lent richer, fatty foods tend to be cut out as a ritual fasting.

 

Pryce Wade and Alexa Vandermeer prepare their pancakes with maple syrup Tuesday morning. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Pro-pipeline convoy to Ottawa showed unity for oil and gas

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake students celebrate Shrove Tuesday with pancakes

A pancake breakfast was prepared for students at Mother Teresa and OLR

Pro-pipeline convoy to Ottawa showed unity for oil and gas

The convoy’s organizer, Glen Carritt, grew up in Eckville

No cannabis retail locations for Sylvan Lake for a while, AGLC

The AGLC is not approving more cannabis licences, expects it will be a while before they start again

Sylvan Lake’s new colourful event to celebrate end of winter

The first ever Kites on Ice is March 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Park

Monday’s 4.6ML earthquake largest Central Alberta has experienced

Taimi Mulder, a seismologist, says largest earthquakes in the Sylvan Lake area are around 3.8ML

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Red Deer College becomes Red Deer University

Historic naming announcement was culmination of months of community consultations

Allegations of coerced sterilization need public inquiry: Alberta First Nations chief

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam calling for government to investigate

Patients notified about potential scabies exposure at Red Deer hospital

About 200 individuals potentially exposed, no ongoing risk

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

Most Read