Sylvan Lake students demonstrate their knowledge of the Middle Ages

Sword fighting, jousting, kings and queens could all be found at C.P. Blakely’s annual Medieval Night on March 21.

Students in Grade 5 put on the event after learning about the subject throughout the year.

Friends and families of the Grade 5 students were invited to C.P. Blakely where they had the chance to participate in different activities that would have occurred during the Medieval Age.

Guests perfected their skills with a sword, took aim at a moving target for horseless jousting, showed off their muscles in arm wrestling and tried their hand on stilts.

Following the skills events, guests were invited to the Community Centre which was decorated like a king’s hall complete with a head table for the King and Queen to preside over.

Students and teachers were also dressed in era-appropriate fashions.

The guests marvelled at the themed entertainment while eating a hearty bowl of stew.

Principal Anne Frey says the event is the culmination of months of hard work by the students in multiple subjects.

Frey said the Medieval studies was parts of the grade’s language arts, drama and art classes.

Alex Hrycyk and Ben Papple attempt to push one another off the balance beam. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Cadence Parish and Harrison Nicholson fine tune their sword fighting skills with practise swords on March 21.