Sylvan Lake students indulge in pancakes for Shrove Tuesday

Shrove Tuesday is known as a day of indulgence before fasting for Lent

Students at Ecole Mother Teresa School and Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary School had a pancake breakfast for Shrove Tuesday.

Thanks to a small army of parent volunteers, thousands of pancakes were cooked up to feed students at the middle school as well as staff and volunteers.

The Parent Council at Our Lady of the Rosary School also prepared a pancake breakfast for their students,Feb. 25.

Shrove Tuesday is always recognized on the day preceding Ash Wednesday, which is the first day of Lent in the Catholic faith.

Shrove Tuesday is considered the last day of feasting before fasting during Lent.

Roman Catholics are not the only Christian faith to recognized Shrove Tuesday. Anglicans, Lutherans and Methodists are also known to celebrate the feasting day.

Pancakes are the meal of choice during the celebration because the ingredients used to make the fluffy breakfast dish, such as eggs, flour and milk, were once given up for fasting during Lent.

Because of this, pancakes became an easy way to indulge before giving them up for the next 45 days.

Today it is more common to see people give up foods like chocolate for Lent rather than milk or eggs.

Mardi Gras is also celebrated on Shrove Tuesday, and is possibly one of the most widely known celebrations preceding Lent. It is French for “Fat Tuesday” because with the start of Lent richer, fatty foods tend to be cut out as a ritual fasting.



