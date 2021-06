Sylvan Lake students recieve their diplomas and graduate

HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News) HJ Cody Grad 2021. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)

HJ Cody Grade 12 students celebrate their grad on June 25.

The students were able to have a full ceremony, with family in attendance. They also took the annual group photo on the pier before marching down to the NexSource Centre for the ceremony.