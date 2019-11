Sylvan Lake students recognized for academic excellence

Jake Morin (left) gives a thumbs up after receiving the Guitar 20 Award at HJ Cody’s Academic Awards Night at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 1. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Ecole H.J. Cody High School hosted its annual Academic Awards Night over the weekend.

On Nov. 1 families gathered in the Senior’s Centre at the NexSource Centre to see students accept their awards for academic excellence.

Students were recognized in complimentary subjects and core subjects, as well as with awards of recognition and scholarships.

Below is the complete list of award recipients:

Complementary Subject Awards

Computers 9 Award – Jobe Duplessis

Communication Technologies Award – Alyssa Albrect and Tanisha Scott

Digital Photography Award – Mckenna Giddings and Makenna Schutterheld

Graphic Design Award – Tygan Komarniski

Esthetics 10 Award – Caillee DiLella

Esthetics 20/30 Award – Kelsey Butt

Home Economics 9 Award – Cuyler Desormeau and Ella Vernon

Foods 10 Award – Zoe De Jonge and Mckenna Shutterheld

Foods 20 Award – Chloe Myers

Foods 30 Award – Dylan Bosse

Shop 9 Award – Bryer Silljer and Jered Hand

Construction Award – Jacob Hooper

Fabrication Award – Tristan Anderson

Mechanics Award – Keagan Pratt

Art 9 Award – Parker Dale

Art 10 Award – Jayla Currie and Emma Pafford

Art 20 Award – Brooklyn Liikala

Art 30/31 Award – Baylie Kennedy

Band 9 Award – Erica Robertson

Band 10 Award – Maia Belich

Band 20 Award – Payton Williams

Band 30 Award – Amy Geake

Choral 9 Award – Andrea Heisler

Choral 10 Award – Emily Robertson

Choral 20 Award – Riley Bastarache

Choral 30 Award – Taylor-Raw Jimmo

Drama 9 Award – Rhys Grant

Drama 10 Award – Skyler Umlah

Drama 20 Award – Tatyanna Stoesz and Jake Morin

Drama 30 Award – Amanda Kreil

Guitar 10 Award – Cheyne Halvorson

Guitar 20 Award – Jake Morin

Guitar 30 Award – Hudson Kloss

Technical Theatre 15 Award – Emma Pafford

Technical Theatre 25 Award – Jagger Fifield

Technical Theatre 35 Award – Jagger Fifield

Advanced Acting 15/25/35 Award – Amanda Kreil

Ladies Health and Fitness 9 Award – Emma Belich

Physical Education Gr. 9 Award – Jayce Soley

Recreational Education 9 Award – Luke Hadland

Sports Performance 9 Award – Jayce Soley

Advanced Sports Performance Award – Logan Roberts

CALM 20 Award – Zoe De Jonge

Health Science 10 Award – Hanna Yabut

Physical Education 10 Award – Jonier Batista

Physical Education 20 Award – Sadie Jeffries

Physical Education 30 Award – Roberts Logan

Spanish 10 Award – Zoe De Jonge

Spanish 20/30 Award – Brynne Takhar

French Language Arts 9 Award – Emily Lumbis

Senior French Language Arts Award – Dylan Bosse and Isabelle Fothergill

Student Voice 9 Award – Rylyn Morse

Student Voice 10 Award – Caillee DiLella

Student Voice 20 Award – Rhiann Harnett

Student Voice 30 Award – Niah Bayliss

Work Experience Award – Tatyanna Stoesz

Mentorship Award – Noah Carlson

Creative Writing and Publishing Award – Emily Robertson

Forensics Award – Brooklyn Liikala

Outdoor Education 9 Award – Jessica MacAulay, Jayce Soley and Rachel Young

Advanced Outdoor Education Award – Anthony Hocken and Mike Johanson

Psychology Award – Jasmine La

Core Subject Awards

English Language Arts 9 Award – Landon Black

Social Studies 9 Award – Luke Hadland

Math 9 Garry Mawer Memorial Award – Landon Black

Science 9 Hugh Jesmer Memorial Award – Emma Belich and Luke Hadland

Outstanding Academic Average in Grade 9 Award – Landon Black

English Language Arts 10-1 Award – Caillee Di Lella and Hannah Yabut

English Language Arts 10-2 Award – Jacob Hooper

Social Studies 10 Award – Zoe De Jonge

Math 10C Award – McKenna Giddings

Math 10C Prep Award – Eraca Dolan

Math 10-3 Award – Kye Donald

Science 10 Award – Emma Pafford and Tristan Anderson

Science 14 Award – Emilie Pontius

Outstanding Academic Average in Grade 10 Award – Zoe De Jonge

English Language Arts 20-1 Award – Lauryn Dumont

English Language Arts 20-2 Award – Kelsey Butt

Reading 25 Award – Traffton Lavasseur

Social Studies 20-1 Award – Lauryn Dumont

Social Studies 20-2 Award – Taylor Brown

Math 20-1 Award – Jasmine La

Math 20-2 Award – Kerri McDougall

Math 20-3 Award – Clint Kruger

Biology 20 Award – Tristan Anderson and Sadie Jeffries

Chemistry 20 Award – Sadie Jeffries

Physics 20 Award – Jasmine La

Science 20 Award – Chloe Myers

Outstanding Academic Average in Grade 11 Award – Lauryn Dumont and Sadie Jeffries

English Language Arts 30-1 Peter Ridgeway Memorial Award – Nicole Blair

English Language Arts 30-2 Diane Hutchison Memorial Award – Sydney Lindstrand

Social Studies 30-1 Award – Brynne Takhar

Social Studies 30-2 Award – Dylan Bosse

Math 30-1 Award – Michael Carson

Math 30-2 Award – Holden Rauch and Dylan Bosse

Math 30-3 Award – Morgan Bosse

Math 31 Award – Nicole Blair

Biology 30 Award – Nicole Blair

Chemistry 30 Staudinger Memorial Award – Nicole Blair

Physics 30 Award – Nicole Blair

Science 30 Award – Alex Harlos

Awards

Math 9 100% Award – Landon Black

Science 9 100% Award – Emma Belich, Logan Graf and Luke Hadland

Social Studies 9 100% Award – Luke Hadland

Jostens Spirit Ring Award – Riley Bastarache

Best Body Fitness Award – Sadie Jeffries and Tristan Moore

Sylvan Lake Arts Society Award – Brook Howell

Life Touch Yearbook Award – Raegan Frenette

Rotart Club Humanitarian Award – Liam Killeen, Tayanna Stoesz, Hudson Kloss, Ainsley McCallum and Tirzah Walter

Anne Rowberry Memorial Award – Jaidra Russell

RISE Award – Anthony Hocken

Kathleen Ostrom Memorial Award – Halle Holladay

Merit Contractors Association Award – Hunter Scott

George Belich Memorial Award – Zoe Meinen and Max Prier

Rouillard Law Tribute Award – Aiden Meier

Scholarships

The Exemplary Lakers Scholarships – Becca Paterson, Jordan McLean, Maliyah Gyori, Deni Brauer and Mackenzie Dunlap

Coverdale’s NoFrills Service Scholarship – Tristan Loewen

Norman and Mary Bowles Scholarship – Jenna Lagoutte

Chase Cornford Memorial Scholarship – Kadie Rosie

Lakestone Business Scholarship – Ilani Niemand

Steffie Woima Citizenship Scholarship – Ashley Tait

Maxson Memorial Scholarship – Sol Duplessis

Town of Sylvan Lake Citizenship Scholarship – Vincent Stoesz

Jake Jacobs Athletic Scholarship – Ashley Tait and Tristan Loewen

Lion’s Legacy Scholarship – Hudson Kloss and Kadey Rosie

Rotary Club Scholarship – Kadey Rosie, Hanna Sigfusson and Brynne Takhar

Governor General’s Bronze Academic Medal – Nicole Blair

Tatyanna Stoesz (left) shows off her Work Experience Award in the Senior’s Centre on Nov. 1. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News