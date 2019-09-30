Sylvan Lake students take part in Terry Fox Run

Students from Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary run down a pathway to a crosswalk back to the school yard to finish off their Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News Avery Ritchie (left) rushes across the street in the final leg of the Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24, followed by Jillian Brode and Peyton Howard. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News Amy Burton leads a pack during Beacon Hill Elementary School’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 26. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Brielle Fraser and Rielle Lacina hold hands has they set off for the annual Terry Fox Run at Beacon Hill Elementary School on Sept. 26. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News A group of Ecole Mother Teresa School students brave the cold on Sept. 27 to participate in this year’s Terry Fox Run. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Johnny Penner (centre) blasts off the starting line of Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School’s Terry Fox Run alongside Spencer Hinkley (left), Presley Boutin (far right) and Taylor Byrne on Sept. 27. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Students at Sylvan Lake schools got a bit of fresh air over the last week, as each school participated in the annual Terry Fox Run.

From Sept. 19-27 each school took time out of the classroom to run in the annual event and raise money for charity.

Many of the students brought in a bit of money which will be donated to the Terry Fox Foundation and be put towards further cancer research.

Beacon Hill Elementary School brought in around $800 for the charity, and as a prize, the student will tap one of their teachers to the wall during an assembly.