Sylvan Lake students take part in Terry Fox Run

Students at Sylvan Lake schools got a bit of fresh air over the last week, as each school participated in the annual Terry Fox Run.
From Sept. 19-27 each school took time out of the classroom to run in the annual event and raise money for charity.
Many of the students brought in a bit of money which will be donated to the Terry Fox Foundation and be put towards further cancer research.
Beacon Hill Elementary School brought in around $800 for the charity, and as a prize, the student will tap one of their teachers to the wall during an assembly.