Sylvan Lake students take part in Terry Fox Run

Students from Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary run down a pathway to a crosswalk back to the school yard to finish off their Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Avery Ritchie (left) rushes across the street in the final leg of the Terry Fox Run on Sept. 24, followed by Jillian Brode and Peyton Howard. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Amy Burton leads a pack during Beacon Hill Elementary School’s Terry Fox Run on Sept. 26. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Brielle Fraser and Rielle Lacina hold hands has they set off for the annual Terry Fox Run at Beacon Hill Elementary School on Sept. 26. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
A group of Ecole Mother Teresa School students brave the cold on Sept. 27 to participate in this year’s Terry Fox Run. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Johnny Penner (centre) blasts off the starting line of Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School’s Terry Fox Run alongside Spencer Hinkley (left), Presley Boutin (far right) and Taylor Byrne on Sept. 27. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Students at Sylvan Lake schools got a bit of fresh air over the last week, as each school participated in the annual Terry Fox Run.

From Sept. 19-27 each school took time out of the classroom to run in the annual event and raise money for charity.

Many of the students brought in a bit of money which will be donated to the Terry Fox Foundation and be put towards further cancer research.

Beacon Hill Elementary School brought in around $800 for the charity, and as a prize, the student will tap one of their teachers to the wall during an assembly.

Keys handed over as Sylvan Lake's first Habitat for Humanity build finishes
Stephan G. Stephansson Icelandic Society celebrates 45 years

Stephan G. Stephansson Icelandic Society celebrates 45 years

The 45th Anniversary Bash will be at Fensala Hall in Markerville on Oct. 18

Keys handed over as Sylvan Lake’s first Habitat for Humanity build finishes

Three families, the Redford, Schats ad Dodds, were given the keys to their new homes on Sept. 26

Sylvan Lake coffee company fundraising for local woman with cancer

White Frog Cafe is holding a fundraiser for Susan O’Connor, who has stage four bone cancer

UPDATE: Train drailment on HWY 2A near Blackfalds, Red Deer cleared

Alberta 511 report said derailment is near 2A and RR 272

VIDEO: First film about Thai cave rescue to premiere this weekend

“The Cave” is set to debut at the Busan Film Festival in South Korea

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

Crown corporation has paid out almost $7.5 million in parking fines over the past decade

VIDEO: Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

Trudeau effectively saying “Canada will literally go on adding debt forever,” according to Tory critic

Alberta Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women visits Lacombe

Minister Leela Aheer reaffirms UCP promise to grow culture economy by 25 per cent

