Sylvan Lake support groups cancel in-person meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous and TOPS will continue to offer support online and by phone during the outbreak

As social distancing becomes more imperative groups continue to cancel meetings to do their share in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Much like schools, sport teams and day cares people are unable to attend support group meetings for the time being.

“I think it’s a tough time all around for everybody, whether it’s financial or emotional or whatever,” said Debbie, a member of the local Alcoholics Anonymous group, in a phone interview.

“I don’t think you can pick out a group of people that isn’t tough right now,” she added.

The last in-person AA meeting held on March 17 saw dwindled numbers as attendees sat three chairs apart to keep their distance.

Despite being unable to host meetings the group is going to try and keep up the support as much as possible.

Online group meetings and resources are accessible to those in need as well as phone connections, although Debbie says, nothing substitutes for sitting in a room together.

“I think it’s going to make it hard for people, but I guess it forces people to reach out more,” she explained. “It’s always hard for us to pick up the phone and ask for help because everybody figures somewhere in their mind that we should be able to do this on our own and that’s not how it works.”

When a newly sober person signs up for they are provided with a meeting list along with a bunch of telephone numbers so there is always the ability to contact someone.

Those who wish to use online options or contacts can find them on the area78.org as well as aa.org.

“I would just encourage people in this time and anytime to use the phone to reach out,” said Debbie.

Other support groups, such as TOPS, are also facing cancelled meetings.

Currently meetings are cancelled until April 12 and the situation will be reassessed then.

Those looking for support can access the TOPS website or TOPS Canada on Facebook.

