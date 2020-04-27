Sylvan Lake teacher recipient of award from Youth Science of Canada

Daniel Moffet taught at Ecole Mother Teresa School and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award

A teacher at École Mother Teresa School is the recipients of Youth Science Canada’s 2020 Distinguished Service Award.

Daniel Moffet taught at Mother Teresa teaching Grade 6 Math, Grade 7 English Language Arts, Grade 8 Science and Grade 6 and 7 Physical Education before his unexpected passing over the Christmas holidays.

The awards “volunteers and staff who have made an outstanding contribution, through innovation, long service, or leadership, to the organization or its programs at any level.”

Moffet is one of 10 recipients from across the country to receive the award this year.

Mother Teresa Principal, Shane Chisholm, congratulated Moffet in a press release on behalf of the school and community.

“Our colleague Dan was with us for a brief time before his tragic passing. In that time, we were graced by his joy and love for science,” Chisholm said.

Chisholm continued to say those at Mother Teresa were proud and blessed to have Moffet at the school.

Interim Superintendent of Schools at Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, Kathleen Finnigan, said Moffet had a gift and will be “deeply missed.”

“We are so grateful to have had a teacher like Dan in our school division. We were blessed by his gifts and passion for science,” Finnigan said.

During his short time as a teacher at École Mother Teresa School, Moffet also acted as the coach of the boys volleyball team.

Moffet passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 27, 2019. He was 45-years-old.

