Hope Cummins poses for a photo outside of Vancouver Acting School, where the 16-year-old is currently attending classes in order to follow her dreams of being a film and television actor. (Photo Submitted)

Sylvan Lake teen following her dreams with early college course

Hope Cummins is attending Vancouver Acting School before graduating from high school

At 16-years-old, Hope Cummins is following her dreams to become the next big thing on the silver screen.

Cummins is the youngest person in her classes at the Vancouver Acting School. She started classes recently, and will be in the west coast city until the end of September, when she will return to Sylvan Lake to finish off the last bit of her Grade 12 course work.

She credits the pandemic’s shift to online learning last spring for her new position in the college course in Vancouver.

“When we shifted to online classes I really took to it. I was keeping up my marks or doing even better,” Cummins said.

“I finished my work and started thinking about college and what I wanted to do next.”

Finishing off her Grade 10 course work, Cummins looked into what classes she would need for the next level of schooling and where she wanted to go.

After finding Vancouver Acting School, she said she knew that was the school for her, saying it just clicked.

Cummins spoke with the school to find out more, and what would be needed for her admittance, to her shock, she could get in sooner than later.

“They said my age wasn’t a problem. In fact being the youngest in my program is actually a benefit for me,” said Cummins.

Starting at the school and taking the six month program while only 16 will help her learn the business early, but also show her dedication and help her stand out from the crowd.

Her dedication to her craft, and her dream of being on TV, which as a child she referred to as the box, Cummins focused on finishing Grade 11 and half of Grade 12 to attend classes in Vancouver.

In the fall, instead of returning to in person classes, she continued to learn from home. In one semester she was able to finish her Grade 11 course work and half of her Grade 12.

“While I missed the social aspect of going to school, it just worked best for me. I enjoyed being at home with my family and doing my school work online.”

Following the completion of her six months in Vancouver, Cummins will return to Sylvan Lake to finish her Grade 12 year with her friends and graduate next spring.

“I’ve always wanted the grad experience so I’m not going to give that up,” she said, laughing.

Once she graduates, Cummins plans to return to Vancouver, find an agent and start booking gigs.

While she knows there is steep competition out there for the industry, she says she is excited to try.

She hopes to become a triple threat, someone who acts, sings and models.

Cummins and her sisters have a band called Sist3r Luv, and believes her singing talents will also help her acting career down the line.

“I know it is a long shot, but I sure would love to be that one per cent of people who made it big,” Cummins said.

She said she is grateful to have a supportive family who encouraged her to follow her dreams.

“I wouldn’t be here without my parents. My sisters are always there and backing me up. It just feels good to know you have that support.”

The support extends to her grandparents, with whom she is staying with while in Vancouver.

“I know many people wouldn’t want to send their 16-year-old to live in Vancouver by themselves to follow their dreams. But, I’m not by myself. I am with my family and I have met my people.”

