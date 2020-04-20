The proposed playground for Centennial Park, designed by Canadian Recreation Solutions. Photo Courtesy of Canadian Recreation Solutions

Sylvan Lake Town Council not “wowed” by proposed Centennial Park playground

Town Council tabled the motion to award the tender for the project until the next meeting

Sylvan Lake Town Council was underwhelmed by the playground set up for Centennial Park proposed by Canadian Recreation Solution.

Council chose to table awarding the tender to Canadian Recreation Solutions to see if there are options to up the “wow factor” on the park.

The proposed playground for Centennial Park has multiple levels, four slides and a few different climbing components.

Town Council budgeted $250,000 for a new playground for the park, which will use the same footprint as the current park.

“I was really hoping for something dazzling,” said Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre. “I was really expecting a hallmark playground.”

The proposed playground feature four slides on the main structure, multiple climbing areas – both on the main structure, multiple levels and on smaller stand alone structures, swings and a smaller playground area for toddlers.

This design was created based off survey results, which had over 300 respondents. Based on the survey results, slides were the biggest experience asked for from those who took the survey.

Following slides, swings and climbing apparatuses were the next most popular component for a playground.

“There isn’t a wow factor there,” said McIntyre.

Coun. Megan Chernoff Hanson agreed, saying the proposed park doesn’t “knock her socks off.”

Because the proposed playground uses the current footprint, there is no room to add on to the park at a later date.

Town Council has chosen to table the decision to award the tender for the park until the April 17 meeting of council.

They are hoping to hear what other options they have in creating a new park, including what it may look like should the cost be upped to $300,000 or even $400,000.

Should Council choose to not award the tender at the next council meeting, an entirely new tender with a different outline and cost will have to be issued.

CAO Wally Ferris says legally they cannot issue the same tender twice.

“We would not be able to re-tender the same project. We would have to reconfigure the project with some major changes and find new funding,” Ferris said.

The project was expected to be completed by June of this year. However, should Council choose to redo the tender it is possible it will not be completed until at least next year.

“We really struggled to fund all the projects Council had with the 2020 Budget, and with the current climate I only see that getting worse,” said Ferris.

The motion to table the discussion until April 27 was passed with a six-to-one vote.

Council will review the project at the next meeting.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Council not “wowed” by proposed Centennial Park playground

Town Council tabled the motion to award the tender for the project until the next meeting

New masks don’t seal, union representing frontline workers in Alberta says

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says surgical masks for frontline workers are shoddy

Alberta confirms four new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to 55

Central zone case numbers lower than all other zones

165 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday

One new death has been reported

Alberta confirms 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the province Friday

‘We’re far from being out of the woods,’ says premier

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Young climate activists slowed by pandemic, but not defeated

Livestreams and webinars planned

Companies continue cuts in the oilpatch amid low oil prices in wake of pandemic

Oil prices plunged from demand drop

Civil Liberties group seeks amnesty for recreational tickets issued during COVID

Looking for right case to mount challenge

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

Killings appeared to be in part very random

Active shooter suspect, RCMP officer dead in Nova Scotia

Police have said there were “multiple victims” in an incident that began late Saturday night

More than 10 killed in Nova Scotia rampage

Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force and mother of two, is among the dead.

Not using your car? Cut down on car insurance, one central Alberta broker says

If you’re not driving as much, you can reduce your premium

Most Read