Sylvan Lake Town Council not “wowed” by proposed Centennial Park playground

Town Council tabled the motion to award the tender for the project until the next meeting

The proposed playground for Centennial Park, designed by Canadian Recreation Solutions. Photo Courtesy of Canadian Recreation Solutions

Sylvan Lake Town Council was underwhelmed by the playground set up for Centennial Park proposed by Canadian Recreation Solution.

Council chose to table awarding the tender to Canadian Recreation Solutions to see if there are options to up the “wow factor” on the park.

The proposed playground for Centennial Park has multiple levels, four slides and a few different climbing components.

Town Council budgeted $250,000 for a new playground for the park, which will use the same footprint as the current park.

“I was really hoping for something dazzling,” said Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre. “I was really expecting a hallmark playground.”

The proposed playground feature four slides on the main structure, multiple climbing areas – both on the main structure, multiple levels and on smaller stand alone structures, swings and a smaller playground area for toddlers.

This design was created based off survey results, which had over 300 respondents. Based on the survey results, slides were the biggest experience asked for from those who took the survey.

Following slides, swings and climbing apparatuses were the next most popular component for a playground.

“There isn’t a wow factor there,” said McIntyre.

Coun. Megan Chernoff Hanson agreed, saying the proposed park doesn’t “knock her socks off.”

Because the proposed playground uses the current footprint, there is no room to add on to the park at a later date.

Town Council has chosen to table the decision to award the tender for the park until the April 17 meeting of council.

They are hoping to hear what other options they have in creating a new park, including what it may look like should the cost be upped to $300,000 or even $400,000.

Should Council choose to not award the tender at the next council meeting, an entirely new tender with a different outline and cost will have to be issued.

CAO Wally Ferris says legally they cannot issue the same tender twice.

“We would not be able to re-tender the same project. We would have to reconfigure the project with some major changes and find new funding,” Ferris said.

The project was expected to be completed by June of this year. However, should Council choose to redo the tender it is possible it will not be completed until at least next year.

“We really struggled to fund all the projects Council had with the 2020 Budget, and with the current climate I only see that getting worse,” said Ferris.

The motion to table the discussion until April 27 was passed with a six-to-one vote.

Council will review the project at the next meeting.