Lakers gazed in awe as the Sylvan Lake Fire Department illuminated the sky with colourful firecrackers to mark the first day of the new year on the evening of Jan. 1.

“All things considered, the event was well attended. You always want nice weather, but you’re at the mercy of Mother Nature. We hope that 2022 allows us to move forward with more events and re-connecting as a community with kindness and excitement,” shared Jared Waldo, town communications officer.

