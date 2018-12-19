File Photo.

Sylvan Lake waste collection adjusts for the holidays

Only those on a Tuesday route will be affected

Waste collection in the Town of Sylvan Lake will operate as usual during the holiday season, with exception to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

If your garbage collection day falls on Dec. 25 the Town asks your cart be out by 8 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Items will be collected by end of day on Dec. 28.

If your collection day lands on Jan. 1, it is asked your carts be out by 8 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Otherwise waste should be placed out for collection as usual, but it could take up to three days.

It is asked that carts be left out until they are collected.

The Waste Transfer Site will be closed on Dec. 26.

