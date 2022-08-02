Sylvan Lake welcomes new CAO

Who better to serve as CAO for the town of Sylvan Lake than a Laker?

On Aug. 2, the town announced it had found its new CAO, after several months of searching. Sean Durkin, who had worked as the town’s director of recreation, culture, tourism and economic development for the last five years, stepped up to be the interim CAO about five months ago and the town decided to make the change permanent.

“During his time as interim CAO, Sean has brought energy and positive leadership style to the position,” said Mayor Megan Hanson. “We have full confidence that Mr. Durkin will excel in this role and we are excited to see how our municipality will grow under his leadership.”

Durkin also brings with him 23 years of experience from the city of Brampton, Ont., and conservation in Halton, Ont.

“I am excited to work as part of the team that is building the future of Sylvan Lake,” said Durkin. “There are many amazing opportunities ahead. I would like to thank Mayor Hanson and council for their support. Being CAO is more than just a job, it’s working to build my own community. My family and I have lived here for five years, and we are extremely proud to call Sylvan Lake our home. I look forward to working with council, staff and the community to ensure Sylvan Lake continues to be a wonderful place to live and grow.”