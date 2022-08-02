Sean Durkin appointed new town CAO.

Sean Durkin appointed new town CAO.

Sylvan Lake welcomes new CAO

Who better to serve as CAO for the town of Sylvan Lake than a Laker?

On Aug. 2, the town announced it had found its new CAO, after several months of searching. Sean Durkin, who had worked as the town’s director of recreation, culture, tourism and economic development for the last five years, stepped up to be the interim CAO about five months ago and the town decided to make the change permanent.

“During his time as interim CAO, Sean has brought energy and positive leadership style to the position,” said Mayor Megan Hanson. “We have full confidence that Mr. Durkin will excel in this role and we are excited to see how our municipality will grow under his leadership.”

Durkin also brings with him 23 years of experience from the city of Brampton, Ont., and conservation in Halton, Ont.

“I am excited to work as part of the team that is building the future of Sylvan Lake,” said Durkin. “There are many amazing opportunities ahead. I would like to thank Mayor Hanson and council for their support. Being CAO is more than just a job, it’s working to build my own community. My family and I have lived here for five years, and we are extremely proud to call Sylvan Lake our home. I look forward to working with council, staff and the community to ensure Sylvan Lake continues to be a wonderful place to live and grow.”

Previous story
Young readers finding their own special place at Sylvan Lake library

Just Posted

Vandalism discovered July 17 at J.J. Collett Natural Area, which included structural damage and theft – with the perpetrators making off with a solar panel connected to a sturdy, four-by-four post. (Jack Surbey/Contributed to Black Press Media)
Swallows killed after vandals target J.J. Collett Natural Area in Lacombe County

Sean Durkin appointed new town CAO.
Sylvan Lake welcomes new CAO

Sylvan Lake Mariner Justin Lucas connects with the ball during the first game of the provincial tournament, held in Sylvan Lake July 29, 30 and 31.
Sylvan Lake Mariners rally back for fourth-place finish in provincials

A shortage of doctors is causing Advanced Ambulatory Care Services to shut down.
Sylvan Lake working to address doctor shortage