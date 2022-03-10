Sylvan Lake woman sports a mullet, for a cause

Shares message of mental health awareness

Janice Topping rocking the mullet (right) with hairstylist Emily Bergmann (left). (Submitted photo)

Continuing to advocate for mental health awareness, Sylvan Lake’s Janice Topping styled her hair growth of two years to a mullet on social media live March 7.

It just felt like the right thing to do, said Topping.

“We need to talk about mental health more, for men and women, everyone in general, and get rid of the stigma and move forward to be happy and healthy and support one another.

“If me sporting a mullet for a few weeks or a month brings awareness to mental health, then my job here is done.”

The event was held at her business of Cobb’s Clothing where a store employee and hairstylist Emily Bergmann styled her hair.

The point of getting your hair cut into the ‘business at the front, party at the back’ hairstyle popular in the 1980s, is to raise money and public awareness about the importance of men’s mental health. The Mullets for Mental Health campaign is run by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“Starting the conversation about mental health is a crucial step towards mental well-being.”

Topping has raised about $1,200 as part of this initiative and invites others to visit bit.ly/34s3DtQ and donate to the cause until April 1. Funds raised will be used for mental health programs focused in the central Alberta region.

For more campaign information visit Canadahelps.org.

