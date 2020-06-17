Photo Courtesy of Kelly Delaney Pyke’s Youtube Channel

Sylvan Lake writer pens song for health care workers

“We owe them a thank you,” said Sylvan Lake’s Kelly Delaney Pyke, a career health care aide

Throughout the pandemic health care workers have emerged into the spotlight as our everyday heroes.

A career health care aide, Kelly Delaney Pyke, wanted to shine a light on these people and acknowledge them, so one day she sat down and wrote a song from start to finish.

“They’re great people and they have great intentions and lots of love and they really want to do what’s best for everybody’s family,” said the 51-year-old Sylvan Laker.

Pyke’s “Hearts and Heros” is an almost seven minute tribute to those working in the health care industry for what they do not just during this time, but always.

“Everybody who’s out there like people are just busting their backs and they need to be acknowledged,” Pyke said. “We owe them a thank you.”

A writer of poetry and journals Pyke didn’t start putting her words to the piano until a string of tragic events changed her life leading her to turn to music as a type of therapy.

She says she is musical, but she would never refer to herself as a musician.

“I took to the piano to try and learn, but what started happening was really, really unique and I would play something and I would like the way I heard it so them I would just sing something and then it would start writing and then all of a sudden there you have it another song,” explained Pyke.

She has completed around 20 songs of various messaging with majority of them being posted on to YouTube for her family members to see.

Her “messages with musical content” started out as a way for her to personally deal with her grief and mental health, but she is now ready to take her messages public.

“This coming out of myself and exposing myself is new to me, it’s uncomfortable, but so is everything else new,” says Pyke.

Pyke says she wants to use her writing as a way to help people become more aware of the struggles people go through and redefine the misunderstood views society holds over mental health.

“I also want to make my son’s death count for something and if I’ve become a new me disadvantaged from all of that I’d just like to make something positive from it,” she added.

“If he was ever going to look down on me I wouldn’t want him feeling like I was destroyed.”

She says her son and late father were both musicians and believes the two of them are keeping the love of music inside her alive.

Her musical pieces range from life, to grieving, to mental health with more written pieces ready to be brought to life and more writing being done whenever the inspiration strikes.

“Hearts and Heros” along with her other pieces can be found on the Kelly Delaney Pyke YouTube channel.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Eckville yoga studio announces re-opening date

Just Posted

Experiment being conducted to keep Prussian Carp out of Gull Lake

Geotubes theoretically trap Carp eggs allowing water to be pumped into the lake

Sylvan Lake writer pens song for health care workers

“We owe them a thank you,” said Sylvan Lake’s Kelly Delaney Pyke, a career health care aide

Sylvan Lake RCMP investigating vehicle vs pedestrian incident

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on June 16 near the Sylvan Lake Sobeys

Yoga studio doors remain closed in Sylvan Lake

Allowed to re-open in Phase 2 Balance Studios and Shift Yoga have decided to keep their doors shut

35 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta Tuesday, two active cases in Central zone

There have been 7,482 confirmed cases of the virus, with 6,882 recoveries and 151 deaths

Beijing outbreak raises virus fears for rest of the world

“This has truly rung an alarm bell for us”

Australia accuses China and Russia of virus disinformation

Contributing to a “climate of fear and division”

Conservative party leadership hopefuls face off for the first time tonight

French debate kicks off leadership bid

Historic, physically-distant vote at UN determines Canada’s Security Council bid

Canada competing against Norway and Ireland

Black MPs, senators call for government action against systemic racism

Black MPs, senators call for government action against systemic racism

Edmonton police officer charged with assault after arrest caught on video

Edmonton police officer charged with assault after arrest caught on video

Metis minister ‘revolted’ by police brutality against Indigenous People

Metis minister ‘revolted’ by police brutality against Indigenous People

Court reserves decision on appeal of man convicted of killing couple, grandson

Court reserves decision on appeal of man convicted of killing couple, grandson

Most Read