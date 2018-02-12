Sylvan Lake youth compete in Big Brother event

Sixteen local youth but their bodies and mind to the test in the fourth annual Flipside Big Brother competition.

Based on the T.V. show of the same name, Flipside Big Brother had teens from Grades 7-12 to be the last one standing.

Each competitor was tested to be Head of House or earn the Power of Veto in both physical and mental shows of power.

The 16 youth were encouraged to talk and learn about each other, as some of the challenges actually relied on their knowledge of the others.

According to Deshon Lennard, teen program coordinator with Sylvan Lake FCSS Flipside, many of the kids walk away from the game with a new friend, someone they normally wouldn’t have spoken to before.

The 12-hour competition was held at the Sylvan Lake Family and Community Centre on Feb. 9. Prizes were handed out for both first and second place at the end of the day.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

