Sylvan Lake youth compete in Big Brother event

Flipside Youth Centre held it’s annual Big Borther event Feb. 9

Sixteen local youth but their bodies and mind to the test in the fourth annual Flipside Big Brother competition.

Based on the T.V. show of the same name, Flipside Big Brother had teens from Grades 7-12 to be the last one standing.

Each competitor was tested to be Head of House or earn the Power of Veto in both physical and mental shows of power.

The 16 youth were encouraged to talk and learn about each other, as some of the challenges actually relied on their knowledge of the others.

According to Deshon Lennard, teen program coordinator with Sylvan Lake FCSS Flipside, many of the kids walk away from the game with a new friend, someone they normally wouldn’t have spoken to before.

The 12-hour competition was held at the Sylvan Lake Family and Community Centre on Feb. 9. Prizes were handed out for both first and second place at the end of the day.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chinese New Year celebrations set for Feb. 17th at Festival Hall

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake youth compete in Big Brother event

Flipside Youth Centre held it’s annual Big Borther event Feb. 9

Check out the ‘Poverty Simulation’ event coming up in Red Deer

Participants get a sense of what it’s like to live on very limited means

Elk’s benefit raises more than $53,000

A benefit for the Leslieville Elks was held Feb. 3 at the Leslieville Community Centre

Chinese New Year celebrations set for Feb. 17th at Festival Hall

Event is hosted by the Red Deer District Chinese Community Association

Recent RCMP arrests include seizures of fentanyl and carfentanil

Red Deer RCMP make several arrests

SLIDESHOW: XOX Valentine a hit

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library held the annual ladies-only evnet Feb. 2

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada will do what it must to prevent B.C. from stopping pipeline: Ottawa

Kinder Morgan pipeline has launched a B.C.-Alberta trade war

Canadian dogs, judges and handlers head to Westminster dog show seeking glory

Best in show to be announced Thursday

Canada brings home first gold in figure skating team event in PyeongChang

Patrick Chan and Gabrielle Daleman guarantee first place

WATCH: Minor injuries in train vs car collision south of Ponoka

Vehicle occupants sustained minor-to-no injuries in a train vs car collision

Ponoka man injured in skidoo accident

Emergency crews were able to locate the patient in a field north of Ponoka

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll

Survey found participants aged 18 to 34 were more likely to be victims of financial infidelity — at 47 per cent

Most Read