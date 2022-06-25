Sylvan Lake youth seek support to play football for team Canada in Finland

Sylvan Lake’s football enthusiast and national women’s team member Baylie Kennedy aspires to receive community donations to play for team Canada in Finland from July 20 to August 9.

Kennedy hopes to offset some travel costs through local support.

Following a recent try out in Ottawa, the 21-year-old was chosen to play for the national team at the women’s nationals.

“I am excited to have been invited to take this journey … to play with the best of the best elite female athletes from across the country,” Kennedy said. “If you or your business would like to help me get there, I would be so grateful.”

The H.J. Cody High School graduate was an active member of the Sylvan Lake football teams since 2014.

Kennedy played two seasons with the Bantam Lions and three seasons with the high school Lakers before joining the Edmonton Storm women’s tackle football team. She was the only one on the team to be selected on the national level.

Local sponsors could have their logo placed on a team Canada hoodie that Kennedy will be representing.

Anyone looking to donate could send an e-transfer at teamcanadafundraising@gmail.com using the password “football.”

Kennedy is also accepting cash and cheque donations, along with any recyclable bottles and cans.