Mark Jones says he is excited to partner with the Yuletide Festival and says it is a chance for other communities in Central Alberta to learn more about the Child Advocacy Centre. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake Yuletide Festival adds two new charities

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival announced it is expanding it charities and events this year

The eighth annual Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival is experiencing a few changes this year.

The festival, which kicks off the holiday season in Sylvan Lake, is expanding with a new night and event along with two new charities added to the roster.

The Yuletide Festival is collaborating with the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre (CACAC) to promote the centre which helps children across Central Alberta.

Graham Parsons, chair person on the festival’s committee, says the new partnership is a perfect opportunity.

“I mean, children and Christmas just go together, it’s a great combination” Parsons said.

Parsons approached Mark Jones, CEO of CACAC, and the centre with the idea and they were excited to join in.

Jones said the new partnership will help the centre get out into the communities of Central Alberta to show they aren’t just looking out for Red Deer.

“We are looked at it too as much as a fundraiser and a friendraiser. We are trying to get out into the communities, because out in Sylvan Lake the hope is you will have people from Bentley, and Eckville and Benalto and all those place come [to the festival],” Jones said.

He added working with the Yuletide Festival will help the CACAC continue to create awareness for them while also allowing them to create new relationships.

Many people in Central Alberta still do not know CACAC is open and there to help families in the area, this is something that has Parsons scratching his head.

“Personally, when I thought of the idea, it was an idea to grow the festival, but digging into it and going into it more… I’m shocked that more people don’t know about what the advocacy centre does,” said Parsons.

Jones says the partnership with the Yuletide Festival will help other communities get to know CACAC.

“It will help us get into other communities, and maybe others will follow Sylvan Lake’s lead,” Jones said.

Parsons added he is happy to have the Yuletide Festival and Sylvan Lake lead the way with this new partnership.

This new partnership has also lead to a new event for the festival, further expanding and growing the holiday festival.

The Yuletide Spirit Night, will be held the Thursday night, Nov. 28 and is a ticketed, cocktail party-style event.

The night will feature local entertainment, samples from local restaurants and breweries, as well as “CACAC supporting celebrities in the crowd to tell the advocacy story.”

“We have had great support from local businesses who wish to work with us on this event,” said Jones.

Townsend Electrical LTD is sponsoring this event for the festival.

Parsons says the additional cocktail-style-event has the possibility to double the fundraising efforts of the festival.

All proceeds from the Yuletide Spirit Night will be placed into the coffers and donated evenly amongst the five charities chosen by the festival.

In addition to CACAC, the Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners has also been chosen as a charity benefiting from the festival.

Community Partners and CACAC join the Sylvan Lake Food Bank, AACS and the Christmas Bureau as beneficiaries of the festival.

Donna Ellerby with Community Partners says it is a great honour to be considered a recipient.

“Community Partners continues to always be searching for opportunities to get the message of what we do out and ways we can assist in the community. To be considered a recipient of funds raised through this event is a great honour,” Ellerby said in an email.

In the past, Community Partners has worked with the festival. For the last seven years they have donated a decorated tree for the silent auction.

“Financial assistance is always needed, as this agency is a private non-profit charity that must raise all funds received through donations, fundraising and grants,” said Ellerby.

Tickets for the Yuletide Spirit Night are $75 each. Contact the festival coordinators for more information at spiritofsylvanyuletide@gmail.com or through their Facebook Page.

The Yuletide Spirit Night will be held on Nov. 28, with the festival kicking off the next day and running until Nov. 30.

The Yuletide Festival is free to attend and includes a markets, raffles, local entertainment and fun for the kids.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Fire Hall hosts annual Open House

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Fire Hall hosts annual Open House

The annual event, held on Oct. 19, was to help raise awareness for fire prevention

Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall short in second home game

The Wranglers will return to the NexSource Centre on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 for back-to-back home games

Sylvan Lake students get spooky for annual haunted house

The drama department at the high school presents a “haunted museum” this weekend

Red Deer-Lacombe candidate “thrilled” voters loved People’s Party of Canada platform

Laura-Lynn Thompson attended a results party at Sylvan Lake Golf and Country Club on Oct. 21

Blaine Calkins takes the seat for Red-Deer Lacombe

With 50 per cent of the riding counted, Calkins has over 21,000 votes

Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario

Rebels extend losing streak to 5 against ‘Canes

4-3 loss comes after a disappointing 6-5 S/O loss on Saturday

People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Party was formed on anti-immigration, climate denying views in 2018

PODCAST: Political Scientist Marc Froese discusses the results of the Federal Election

Western alienation, results, minority governments and more highlight this week’s The Expert podcast

Husky Energy lays off staff to align with lower spending plans and strategy

Company had 5,157 permanent employees at end of 2018, according to regulatory filing

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Opposition to Trans Mountain won’t change, B.C. minister says

Pipeline projects proceed under minority Trudeau government

Alleged RCMP secret leaker must stay with B.C. parents while on bail

Cameron Ortis, 47, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act

Most Read