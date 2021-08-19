Sylvan Laker wins $500,020 in LOTTO MAX

Long-time LOTTO MAX fan Ross Fraser is an even bigger fan

Today long-time LOTTO MAX fan Ross Fraser is an even bigger fan.

Fraser, a Sylvan Lake local, discovered one of his tickets for the long-running lottery game won $500,020 on the June 22 draw.

Fraser was at work when his wife called with the news of the win and he had to step away for a couple of minutes after she told him.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said

Fraser will invest in his windfall and plans to retire earlier than he had originally expected.

The ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada located on Hwy. 43 in Fox Creek.

The $500,020 prize was won since Fraser had all seven matching numbers of one of the MAXMILLIONS drawn on June 22 — 9, 13, 27, 34, 37, 48, and 50.

The MAXMILLIONS win was split with another ticket purchased somewhere in British Columbia.

-Submitted