The dedication board offered people a place to write down the names of loved ones who battled cancer. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

The dedication board offered people a place to write down the names of loved ones who battled cancer. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Sylvan Lakers participate in annual Terry Fox Run

Sylvan Lakers gave it their all for Terry Fox on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The annual Terry Fox Run, hosted by local athlete and personal trainer Scott McDermott, started and finished at the Rotary Lighthouse Park. And it was a record-breaking kind of day: more people than ever before came out to run for Terry and a record total was raised for the fight against cancer. Over 60 people walked, ran or biked in this year’s event and $5,425 was donated – over $1,200 more than the previous donation record.

The run spanned 10 kilometres – five kilometres out and then five kilometres back – and participants could choose to do a shorter distance if they wanted. People of all ages, including families with small children, participated this year. There was a dedication board available for people to write down the names of loved ones who battled cancer and each person was offered a sticker so they could write down who they’re running in honour of.

charityTerry Fox Run

 

And they’re off. Over 60 people participated in this year’s event. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

And they’re off. Over 60 people participated in this year’s event. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Previous story
Charity fashion show supporting Community Partners

Just Posted

Tickst for the Sept. 29 show are available at Once Again New & Consignment Boutique. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Charity fashion show supporting Community Partners

Some of the participants in this year’s Terry Fox Run, which raised $5,425. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Sylvan Lakers participate in annual Terry Fox Run

The Flags of Remembrance ceremony has been moved to observe the Queen’s passing. (File photo)
Flags of Remembrance event moved to Sept. 24

Britain’s King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP)
Alberta declares provincial day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, no statutory holiday